DOYLESTOWN -- William R. Brown, age 73, passed away on November 17, 2020. Born on March 6, 1947 in Mingo Junction, OH to the late William E. and Mary Jane (Price) Brown, he was a resident of Doylestown since 1983, previously of Akron. Bill was a 1965 graduate of Wintersville High School and then obtained his Bachelor's Degree and later his Master's Degree both from Kent State University. He retired from the Akron Public Schools in 2005 as a guidance counselor and had also been a teacher. Bill was a member of the Doylestown Lions Club where he was District Governor for District 13-G in 2002-2003. Also, he was Worshipful Master for Victory Lodge #649 F& AM in 1996. His passions in life were traveling with his wife, Nancy, motorcycle riding, Lions Club service projects, and woodworking in his shop. He achieved the level of Eagle Scout and had been a Camp Master with the Great Trail Council at Camp Manatoc for many years. Preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Shoemaker; niece, Angela Swords, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy (nee, Swords); sons, Bryan and wife, Trecia Kimes-Brown of Hamden, OH, Kevin and wife, Christina (Wasiluk) of Grove City, OH; granddaughters, Sydney, Natalie, Elliott; sisters, Mary Lee Shoemaker, and Sara Brown (Tom Berdella) all of Steubenville, OH; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. Calling hours following Covid-19 guidelines requiring facial coverings, social distancing, and limited numbers of people in the funeral home, will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. A private service will then be held by the family with Rev. Dr. Howard S. Russell, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Doylestown Lions Club, 160 Frederick St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
