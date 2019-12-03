Home

William R. DeShon, 89 passed away on November 28, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio on December 24, 1929 to Carl and Louise DeShon, he was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Robert (Patricia), Thomas (Mary); sister, Patricia (Clyde) Dye. William is survived by loving wife of 63 years, Regina; son, William C.; and many special and caring nieces and nephews. William was a lifelong resident of Akron and graduate of St. Mary's High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. Following military service he was employed by Novanty Electric for 40+ years as a residential and commercial manager as well as a project estimator. The family would like to acknowledge the nurses and staff of City Hospital Palliative Care Unit for their professional and loving care. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 at St.Francis DeSales Catholic Church (4019 Manchester Rd.) where family will receive friends from 11 until Mass time. Interment with military honors will take place following at 2 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
