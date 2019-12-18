Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
4019 Manchester Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Eggert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Eggert Jr.


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Eggert Jr. Obituary
William Robert Eggert, Jr., 60, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home. William was born March 21, 1959 to William R. and Katherine (Cintavy) Eggert, Sr. in Akron and had been employed by Weaver Industries. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Happy Time Bowling League and Suburban South Recreation Club. He was a proud medalist in the Special Olympics. William was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Russell; brothers-in-law, Raymond Wagner and Donald Copeland; nephew, Tom Pitsch; and is survived by his siblings, David (Joanne) Eggert, Judith Grillo, Kathy Copeland, Margaret (Thomas) Pitsch and Jeanne Wagner; many nieces and nephews. When it snows think of Bill's pure heart since he loved it so much. The family will receive friends Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319. Memorials may be made to the "Suburban South Recreation Group" in care of Terry Evans at St. Francis de Sales Parish.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -