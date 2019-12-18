|
|
William Robert Eggert, Jr., 60, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home. William was born March 21, 1959 to William R. and Katherine (Cintavy) Eggert, Sr. in Akron and had been employed by Weaver Industries. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Happy Time Bowling League and Suburban South Recreation Club. He was a proud medalist in the Special Olympics. William was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Russell; brothers-in-law, Raymond Wagner and Donald Copeland; nephew, Tom Pitsch; and is survived by his siblings, David (Joanne) Eggert, Judith Grillo, Kathy Copeland, Margaret (Thomas) Pitsch and Jeanne Wagner; many nieces and nephews. When it snows think of Bill's pure heart since he loved it so much. The family will receive friends Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319. Memorials may be made to the "Suburban South Recreation Group" in care of Terry Evans at St. Francis de Sales Parish.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019