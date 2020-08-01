STOW -- William R. Hill, 84, died July 29, 2020. Born in Follansbee, WV, Bill had been employed as a music teacher with the Cuyahoga Falls schools for over 27 years, retiring in 1987. Preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne, in 2015, he is survived by his children, Russ (Donna) Hill, Susan (Anthony) Ricchiuto, Clark (Anne) Hill, Amy (Rudy) Stagl; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister, Doris May Hunter. A Celebration of Life worship service will be held TODAY at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls at the corner of Portage Trail and 3rd Street. Due to COVID 19, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. A complete obituary notice may be seen at redmonfuneralhome.com
