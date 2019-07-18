|
|
William R. Moon
William R. Moon, 57, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 5th at his home in Akron, Ohio.
Born May 30, 1962 to Sheila and Billy Moon, William attended Ellet High School in their diesel mechanics program, and later received a degree from the Advanced Automotive Service Program through Akron Adult Vocational School. He had a passion for family, dogs and cars.
He is survived by his mother; brothers, David Thomas (Marilyn), and John Moon; his sisters, Teresa Kelly and Yvonne Moon; several nieces; surrogate mother, Ursula Loudin and family; also aunts, uncles and cousins. Special thanks to the Goodwin and Garofalo families for their love and support. William was preceded in death by his father, Billy Moon; brother, Dale Moon; and his four legged buddies, Neuman, Taz and Iggy.
Join us for a Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, July 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Yorkshire Clubhouse, 1305 Buckingham Gate Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019