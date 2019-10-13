|
William R. Riley, 73, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 following a brief illness. He retired from Sears as an HVAC/Appliance service technician. There wasn't anything he could not fix. He lived by his motto "If I can help you in anyway, I will". He took pride in saving money for his friends and family with repair needs. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Janet (Church) Riley; his daughters, Tanya (Richard) Krownapple, Nicole (Stephanie) Cathcart Riley: three grandchildren, Abigail Riley, Kyle and Kasson Krownapple; mother, Kathleen (Parsons) Riley; brothers and sister and many close friends. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Bryan W. Riley and father, William B. Riley. A memorial service will be held October 17th at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Church of Portage Lakes, 3260 Cormany Road, Akron, OH 44319, with burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273 on a date to be determined. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
