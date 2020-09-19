BARBERTON -- September 6, 2020 will forever mark the day the world lost a great one. William (Bill) Raymond Rothermel, 82, of Barberton, Ohio, left this earth to join his beloved wife of 58 years in heaven. He spoke longingly of this day, however, his passing is bittersweet for all who loved him still here on earth. Love of family and friends was his legacy. It was all important to this husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather. He was the epitome of love and cherishing all that loved him. He spent every waking minute of his life making it better for everyone else, doing it all so selflessly, with all the love, laughter and caring in the world. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a Plumber by trade and retired from the Akron Beacon Journal. If Bill had it his way, his obituary would have read "I had a good life, I loved my family, I lived and I died--because obituaries are too damned expensive." His family is forever grateful to all the support they received from his friends and extended family, especially through the last few years. To Kortney, Kendall and Brooke-Grandpa holds a special place in his heart for all your loving care-you embody what he believed-family is everything and everlasting. William was preceded in death by his loving wife, Karen; his parents, Richard and Florence Rothermel; and sister, Cecilia. He will be forever missed by his adoring family: daughter, Kara Welch (Dan); son, Rob (Penny); daughter, Kristen Babbin; daughter, Kyra Lawson (Eddie); nine grandchildren, Kaylee (Chris), Kassandra, Klarissa, Robin, Brooke, Kyle, Kevin, Kortney (Andrew) and Kendall; siblings, Victoria Vrabcek (Joe), Richard (Joan), Ruth Stephens (William), Ronald (Joyce); nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020 from Noon to 1 p.m. at SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Road, West, Barberton. Interment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Akron Children's Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Wounded Warrior Project
. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
. (330) 825-8700.