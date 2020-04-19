|
hase, II BARBERTON -- William "Dick" R. Schellhase, II, age 76, of Canton, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at his home in Barberton. Born in Canton, he was a resident of the Akron/Canton area for over 50 years. Prior to his retirement he worked for Allmetal, Inc. for 38 years and his last position was that of National Sales Director. He graduated from Walsh University. He is survived by his three sons, Brent of Akron, OH, Bradley of Broadview Heights, OH, Brian (Kim) of Strongsville, OH; brother, David (Lyndsay) of Deland, FL; granddaughter, Sydney of Akron, OH; life partner Jean Schellhase of Barberton, OH. Family and friends will always remember his sense of humor and making them laugh. He traveled extensively throughout his career and had a love for classic cars, particularly his beloved Trans Am which he owned for 35 years. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations are requested to the or . Online condolences may be made at www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020