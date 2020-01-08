|
William R. Staats, Jr. of Mogadore, passed peacefully on January 5, 2020, and went home to be with the Lord. Born to William and Evelyn Staats on June 19, 1947 in Akron. Bill was an Army veteran serving in Vietnam, and retired from Goodyear after 42 years of service. He was a lifetime VFW #8487 member and member of the Mogadore Moose Club for 50 years. Bill loved working on his first car, a 1965 Ford Galaxy, and enjoyed golfing. Proceeded in death by his parents; first wife, Dea; and daughter, Traci Staats, Bill is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Staats of 18 years; brother, Leonard (Karen) Staats; children, Lori (Brad) Prete, Billy Staats, Lisa (David) Burns, Mike Brooks, Andy (Angie) Brooks, Ed (Kim) Brooks, Jerry (Michelle) Mosley, and Julie (Patrick) Mosley; nephew, Ryan (Tammy) Staats. 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 Funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, where military honors will be conducted by the Mogadore VFW Post #8487. The family suggests memorials to the / support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020