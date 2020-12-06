CUYAHOGA FALLS -- William R. Stahl, 85, died December 2, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Northampton (Cuyahoga Falls) for over 70 years. Bill had been employed with the Ford Motor Company. He was a member of The Chapel in Akron. Bill deeply loved his Lord, his family, his friends, and his community. His favorite thing was serving others. Preceded in death by son, Daniel Stahl; he is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Dennis) Spontarelli, Sally (Paul) Myers; sons, Alan and Anthony Stahl; daughter-in-law, Robin Stahl; grandchildren: Nicole Stahl, William (Andrea) Stahl, Daniel Stahl, Jr., Jonathan (Anca) Spontarelli, Kristina (Mike) Holwerda, Tricia (Ben) Speas, Joshua (Courtney) Myers, Jacob (Brittany) Myers, Jared Myers, Lexi Stahl; great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Haley, Emma, Mac, Dawson, Brayden, Leo, Ava, and Mia. Private services will be held. Interment Stow Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 East Market Street, Akron, OH 44308. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)