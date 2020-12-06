1/1
William R. Stahl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- William R. Stahl, 85, died December 2, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Northampton (Cuyahoga Falls) for over 70 years. Bill had been employed with the Ford Motor Company. He was a member of The Chapel in Akron. Bill deeply loved his Lord, his family, his friends, and his community. His favorite thing was serving others. Preceded in death by son, Daniel Stahl; he is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Dennis) Spontarelli, Sally (Paul) Myers; sons, Alan and Anthony Stahl; daughter-in-law, Robin Stahl; grandchildren: Nicole Stahl, William (Andrea) Stahl, Daniel Stahl, Jr., Jonathan (Anca) Spontarelli, Kristina (Mike) Holwerda, Tricia (Ben) Speas, Joshua (Courtney) Myers, Jacob (Brittany) Myers, Jared Myers, Lexi Stahl; great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Haley, Emma, Mac, Dawson, Brayden, Leo, Ava, and Mia. Private services will be held. Interment Stow Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 East Market Street, Akron, OH 44308. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved