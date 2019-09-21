Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
William Rabung


1938 - 2019
William Rabung Obituary
William (Bill) Rabung WADSWORTH -- William (Bill) Rabung, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1938 in Berea and was a resident of Wadsworth, Ohio for 38 years. Bill was preceded in death by father, Howard Rabung, mother, Margaret Rabung (Schultz), and son, Mike Rabung. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eleanor Rabung (Carcione); siblings, Peg (Mike) Farris, John (Marybeth) Rabung, Dale (Diane) Rabung, and Gretchen (Nick) Shanta; children, Mark Rabung, Gary Rabung, Gregg (Stacey) Rabung, David (Jen) Rabung; grandchildren, Tiffany, Traci, Matt, Anthony, Lyndsie, Michael, Erin, Alexis, Kirsten, Kyle, Seth, and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Chase, Ryker, Jaxon, Brooklyn, Colton, Rowan, and Lennon. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert funeral home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio where funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Deacon Roger Klaas will be officiating. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
