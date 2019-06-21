Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Willam Ray

William E. Ray, 89, passed away on June 20, 2019. Born in Akron, the son of the late Mat and Frieda Ray, he had served in the U.S. Navy for 9 years before retiring from the Air Force after 13 years of service. He later retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Bill was an avid wood worker who could fix anything. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Massillon.

His survivors include wife of 62 years, Carol J. (nee Lorenz); daughters, Denise (James) Kouri, Cheryl (David) Milkovich, Deborah (Steven) Rutledge, and Kimberly (Charles) Chenault; sister, Wanda Purdon; brothers, Robert and Gerald; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11 to 1 at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.), where Pastor John Telloni will officiate at the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Private interment at Sunset Hills Memorial Park will take place at a later date. Please visit Bill's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019
