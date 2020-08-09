1/1
William Ray Penix
1948 - 2020
On August 5, 2020, William Ray "Bill" Penix, age 72, passed away after battling cancer and complications from the COVID-19 virus. He was born on January 28, 1948. Preceded in death by his parents, William Seymore "Wick" and Vadie Fannin Penix; brothers, John C. Penix and Glen A. Penix; in-laws, Earl and Neva Ott Alexander. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Alexander Penix; sons, William E. Penix and Scott A. (Christine) Penix; brothers, Russell T. (Joan) Penix and Stewart Neal (Lynn) Penix; sister-in-law, Carolyn Penix; grandchildren, Emily (Scott Strause) Penix, Penelope E. Penix, William Everett Penix; great-grandchildren, Atlas C. Strause and Lain G. Strause; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Consolidated Freightways. He will be remembered for his love and devotion to his wife and family. He had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie as Captain of Plan B fishing boat, and other lakes as well. He looked forward to the annual deer hunting trips to Dresden with his sons, family and friends. His deepest passion was listening to Bluegrass music. Our family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic McDowell Cancer Centers in Green and Akron, and the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Fairlawn for their kindness, compassion and support. Cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Randolph Fire Department, P.O. Box 190, Randolph, OH 44265. To leave a message for Bill's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for the family at this time. I will always have memories of our fun times hunting, Thinking of you all at this difficult time.
David Alcorn
Friend
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
