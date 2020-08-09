On August 5, 2020, William Ray "Bill" Penix, age 72, passed away after battling cancer and complications from the COVID-19 virus. He was born on January 28, 1948. Preceded in death by his parents, William Seymore "Wick" and Vadie Fannin Penix; brothers, John C. Penix and Glen A. Penix; in-laws, Earl and Neva Ott Alexander. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Alexander Penix; sons, William E. Penix and Scott A. (Christine) Penix; brothers, Russell T. (Joan) Penix and Stewart Neal (Lynn) Penix; sister-in-law, Carolyn Penix; grandchildren, Emily (Scott Strause) Penix, Penelope E. Penix, William Everett Penix; great-grandchildren, Atlas C. Strause and Lain G. Strause; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Consolidated Freightways. He will be remembered for his love and devotion to his wife and family. He had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie as Captain of Plan B fishing boat, and other lakes as well. He looked forward to the annual deer hunting trips to Dresden with his sons, family and friends. His deepest passion was listening to Bluegrass music. Our family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic McDowell Cancer Centers in Green and Akron, and the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Fairlawn for their kindness, compassion and support. Cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Randolph Fire Department, P.O. Box 190, Randolph, OH 44265. To leave a message for Bill's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.