William "Bill" R. Atkinson, 82, passed away June 10, 2020. He was born September 10, 1937 in Powhatan Point, Ohio. Bill loved riding motorcycles and spending time with his friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Esther Pirri and brother, Mike Richard. Bill is survived by his son, Dylan (Ricki) Atkinson; sister, Rosemary Story and Nancy (Bill) Dangel; brother, Rusty Atkinson; as well as many other family and friends. A memorial gathering will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186