William Robert Atkinson
1937 - 2020
William "Bill" R. Atkinson, 82, passed away June 10, 2020. He was born September 10, 1937 in Powhatan Point, Ohio. Bill loved riding motorcycles and spending time with his friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Esther Pirri and brother, Mike Richard. Bill is survived by his son, Dylan (Ricki) Atkinson; sister, Rosemary Story and Nancy (Bill) Dangel; brother, Rusty Atkinson; as well as many other family and friends. A memorial gathering will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
