Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:30 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Resources
William Robert Ballis Obituary
William Robert Ballis, age 83, passed away January 25, 2020. Bill served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. Preceded in death by his son, Bobby Ballis; he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane Ballis; daughters, Christine (Jeff) Watt and Shari (Kyle) Cuppett; lovely grandchildren and great grandchildren; special nephew, Mark (Lisa) Ballis; and long-time special friend, Leon (Patricia) Thomas. Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service immediately follow the visitation on Thursday, at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Ron Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
