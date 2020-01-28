|
|
William Robert Ballis, age 83, passed away January 25, 2020. Bill served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. Preceded in death by his son, Bobby Ballis; he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane Ballis; daughters, Christine (Jeff) Watt and Shari (Kyle) Cuppett; lovely grandchildren and great grandchildren; special nephew, Mark (Lisa) Ballis; and long-time special friend, Leon (Patricia) Thomas. Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service immediately follow the visitation on Thursday, at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Ron Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020