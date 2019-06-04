William Robert Fairbanks



William ("Bill") Robert Fairbanks, age 76, passed away peacefully at home in Oracle, Arizona, on April 19, 2019. He was born on Sunday, September 27, 1942, in Akron, Ohio. He was the son of Byron G. Fairbanks, formerly chief artist at the Akron Beacon Journal in Akron, Ohio, and Margaret "Marney" Fairbanks, avid swim instructor and Red Cross volunteer in Bath and Akron, both deceased.



Bill spent his childhood in Bath, Ohio, and attended Revere High School, graduating class of 1960. He spent a number of years in Santa Barbara, California, learning the craft of photography and later, designing and building guitars. He later moved to Tucson, and then to Oracle, where he raised his children. Bill owned a wood craft business there, and enjoyed his passion of riding motorcycles.



Bill is survived by his wife and companion of 41 years, Suzie A. Fairbanks; by his children, Marney E. Fairbanks, Steven C. Fairbanks, Sky C. Fairbanks, Spencer B. Fairbanks, and Dana L. Fairbanks; by his grandchildren, Lindsay E. and Amber L. Fairbanks-Tecco, Kayla L. and Kevin N. Fairbanks, Jacob C. Fairbanks, McKenna M. and Loki J. Fairbanks; and by his brother, Richard F. Fairbanks and sister Dawn Fairbanks.



A private family memorial was held at the home of Marney E. Fairbanks and husband, James L. Tecco on May 25 in Oracle, Arizona.