William Robert Gluyas


1959 - 2020
Willam Robert "Bill" Gluyas Willam Robert "Bill" Gluyas, age 60, died on December 28, 2019, following a brief illness. He will be remembered by his family and fellow residents of Manchester House as a kind and generous person without fail. Bill was born on February 2, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Richard Edwin Gluyas and Shirley Scott Borchardt. He attended Kent and Cleveland State Universities, and maintained a life long interest in mathematics and astronomy. Bill also loved music and played the piano and recorder. Bill is survived by his brothers, James and Arthur; sisters-in-law, Linda Lackney and Lois Carson Gluyas. There will be private memorial services. Contributions in the memory of Bill may be made to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
