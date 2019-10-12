|
|
On October 7, 2019, Bill Romine entered the kingdom of heaven and was reunited with his beloved Norma, who he so desperately missed. Bill was born in Akron, Ohio on January 24, 1929 to Gomer and Beatrice Romine. Bill lived in Cuyahoga Falls for 61 years. He leaves behind his brother, Dorsey "Dutch" Romine (Ann); his son, Bill, Romine (Cathy); daughter, Alicia McFarland and a large blended family including step children, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. All were loved by him and loved him. In his youth, Bill attended Hower Trade school. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the post WWII European Theatre. Upon his return, Bill had several jobs including a 17-minute stint with one of the large rubber companies. He would tell the story that he just knew that wasn't for him. He was a loyal employee of the Ford Motor Company where he spent 39 years in the Walton Hills Stamping Plant often working seven days per week. Bill was a hardworking and humble man who lived a simple life. He enjoyed camping, boating and fishing. He and Norma were fortunate to be able to travel and relax in their early retirement years. They visited Europe and enjoyed several cruises and cross-country car trips. He looked forward to "Cousin's Breakfast" and regular meetings of the David Hill Gang. "Porchville" was a place often enjoyed by Bill and Norma. The family will receive visitors Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. A service will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with nephew Dave Mosebrook officiating. Interment at Northlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations of TIME, ADVOCACY and/or FINANCIAL considerations be made to the at www.azl.org in his memory or through Bill's tribute page. To leave a special message for the family online or to view the tribute DVD, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 12, 2019