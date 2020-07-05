William Ronald Craig William Ronald Craig died peacefully on Sunday, June 28th, 2020. Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma; and son-in-law, Ken Krismanth. Ron loved to spend his winters in Naples, FL, and his summers in the Portage Lakes, with his friends and family. He enjoyed a good cocktail, fast cars and a well-tuned boat. He is survived by his sons, Jim (Rae Lyn), David (Traci); his daughter, Lisa Krismanth; grandchildren, Austin, Dakota, Abigail, Alexandra, Kate, Madeleine, Alaina; and devoted sister, Lynda Maus. At Ron's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial service. We would like to thank the dedicated and loving staff at the The Gables of Green and his compassionate healthcare workers from Clear Path Hospice for caring for Ron these last few years. If desired, donations can be made to The Gables of Green Blanket Project, or a charity of your choice
. Condolences and memories may be shared with Ron's family at the funeral home website.