THEN AND NOW William Ross West, 82, passed away March 19, 2020. Born in Akron, he lived most of his life in Suffield before moving to Cuyahoga Falls and then to Tallmadge. Bill graduated from South high in Akron and Kent State University. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Akron Public Schools as an Industrial Arts Teacher at Goodrich Jr. High School. Bill enjoyed fishing, canoeing and traveling. His real satisfaction in life was helping and caring for family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, James West and Jerrine Cosgray. Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Myra; brothers, Gerald West of Bath; half-brother, Joel Cosgray of Florida; half-sister, Jean (Sam) Pochucha of San Antonia, TX. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the , 70 W. Streetsboro Rd #201, Hudson, OH 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020