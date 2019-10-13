Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
More Obituaries for William Schmidt
William Schmidt Obituary
William J. Schmidt, 75, of Cuyahoga Falls, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 8. He was born in Akron, the son of the late James and Lillian Schmidt of Richfield. A Journeyman and member of the UAW, Bill had retired from General Motors where he had more than 42 years of service. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls. His survivors include wife of 45 years, Lynda (Brand); children, Rhonda Buck, Leonard (Brenda) Schmidt, Angela (Todd) Hearty, Nicole (Chris) DeFrange, Denna Curtin, and Lloyd Walker; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ericka, James, Melynda, Kendall, Nicholas, McKenzie, Shane, Mason, Kaitlyn, Jared, Elliott, Ethan, Cooper, Colton, Reagan, Jacob, and Baylee. Friends may call on Monday from 10 to 11:00a.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91), where Pastor James Lewis will officiate at a funeral service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Bill's name to First United Methodist of Cuyahoga Falls or a . Please go to Bill's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences. (Dunn-Quigley, Stow, 330-688-3866)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
