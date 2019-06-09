Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
William Schneckenburger


1949 - 2019
William "Bill" Schnecken

burger

William Louis Schneckenburger, age 69, formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away May 1, 2019 peacefully at his home in Bedford, Texas.

William (Bill) was born on December 30, 1949 in Akron, Ohio to the late Harold and Josephine (Bamonte) Schneckenburger.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301 where family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 9 to June 13, 2019
