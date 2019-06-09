|
William "Bill" Schnecken
burger
William Louis Schneckenburger, age 69, formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away May 1, 2019 peacefully at his home in Bedford, Texas.
William (Bill) was born on December 30, 1949 in Akron, Ohio to the late Harold and Josephine (Bamonte) Schneckenburger.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301 where family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 9 to June 13, 2019