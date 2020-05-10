William Shirey
William "Bill" Shirey, age 56, passed away May 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Bill attended Bible Holiness and was employed with Aris Horticulture, previously Yoder Brothers for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his mother, Vonnie McFadden, sister, Crissy Shirey, uncles, Jeff Powell and Kay Powell; and grandparents, Amos and Viona Powell. Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kimberly; children, Kristina Henley (Andy), William III, and Matthew; grandchildren, Caroline, Emma, and Boone,; sisters, Amy Shirey, Cindie Shirey, Tracy Knight (Bill), and Becky McFadden (James); many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private Funeral Services will be held for the family. The service will be streamed live via the Bible Holiness Facebook page, Tuesday at 12:30pm. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Homes- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
12:30 AM
Funeral service
