William "Dick" Smith



William Richard Smith, 81, passed away on May 27, 2019.



He was born March 13, 1938, in Akron to the late William "Vic" and Zella Smith Price. He worked as the chief plumbing inspector for the city of Akron. Dick was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #219, Eagles #555, and the Sons of Herman. Dick enjoyed spending time at the lake with his wife feeding the ducks and eating ice cream. His passion was playing poker with his friends.



Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Robert L. Smith; and step-son, David Harris.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Rosalie; sons, Brent (Susan) Smith, Douglas (Kristina) Smith; daughters, Shelley (Rodger) Lanning, Kelley (John) Sassano,



Stephanie Raines; step-daughter, Denise (Jacob) Gerard; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, where services will be held immediately following at Noon. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in Clinton, in memory of Dick. Condolences and memories can be shared with Dick's family at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Portage Lakes Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019