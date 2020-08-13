William Smith

On August 7, 2020 cradled in the arms of his beloved wife, Charmaine Nicole, William "Rod" "Big Rod" Smith headed True North to his final port of call. To know him, no explanation is necessary and if you didn't know him none would ever be possible. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Akron, 100 East Waterloo Road. A procession to Holy Cross will form at Hummel Funeral Home 500 E. Exchange St. at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Akron FOP Lodge 7, 2610 Ley Dr, Akron, OH 44319 or Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 2935 Chenoweth Ave Akron, OH. 44312. View full obituary at HummelCares.com