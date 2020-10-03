TOGETHER AGAIN William (Bill) Stanley Tuma, age 95, was born December 1, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Cuyahoga Falls for over 60 years. Bill served as a radio operator in the Army Air Corps in WWII. He studied electrical engineering first at Ohio State University and then at Fenn College/Cleveland State, where he received several degrees. He worked for 38 years at Goodyear Aerospace as a Senior Engineering Specialist. Bill married Marilyn Elder in 1955, and to this union a son and two daughters were born. He attended First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls where he was a member of the Wesley Class. Bill had a boundless enthusiasm for life, a rich sense of humor, and unrivaled optimism. He showed this same optimism in rooting for the Cleveland Browns. As a young man he worked with an inventor, and he was an early adopter of technology. He chronicled life through photos, videos, and an autobiography he wrote in the last years of his life. He was a lifelong learner and reader who would delve into Google to research any topic, particularly those that his family members were involved in, as he was his family's biggest enthusiast. Bill ascended to heaven on September 29, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by his family, including three children, Keith (Diane) Tuma, Karen (Robert) France, and Kathryn (Jeffrey) Bernstein; his grandchildren, Joseph, Julia, Allison, Kristin, Lauren, and Kelly; his great-grandchildren, Molly, Benjamin, and Audrey; his brother, Don (Deborah) Tuma; and a host of loving family and friends who will continue to celebrate his memory. Private graveside services for family will be held today. Arrangements entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CliffordShoemaker.com
