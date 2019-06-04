Home

Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faith United Methodist Church
800 E. Market St
Akron, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Family of Faith United Methodist Church
800 E. Market St
Akron, OH
William T. Douglas Obituary
William T.

Douglas

William T. Douglas, 74, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.

Memorial Service will be Friday, 12 p.m. at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305 with Pastor Ron Schultz, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. William's full obituary will run on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Akron Zoo at www.akronzoo.org/give-to-the-zoo.

You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view William's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019
