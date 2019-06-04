|
William T.
Douglas
William T. Douglas, 74, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
Memorial Service will be Friday, 12 p.m. at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305 with Pastor Ron Schultz, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. William's full obituary will run on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Akron Zoo at www.akronzoo.org/give-to-the-zoo.
You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view William's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019