Resources More Obituaries for William Sutton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William T. "Bill" Sutton

Obituary Flowers William T. "Bill" Sutton



William T. "Bill" Sutton, age 84, of Elyria, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



He was born August 19, 1934 in Columbus, Ind., son of the late Thomas and Velma Sutton. Mr. Sutton was a teacher by profession. He taught machine shop classes at West Technical High School in Cleveland, Ohio from 1956 to 1969. He was a Vocational Education Teacher Educator at Kent State University from 1969 to 1985. After retiring to Georgia, he continued to teach statistical processes for quality control in industry, on a consulting basis. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Gideons International. Bill enjoyed genealogy and spending time with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed.



He was the devoted husband of 60 years to Marilyn Sutton; cherished father of Lynn (Rick) Lewis, Pamela (Edward) Wise, Paul (Marianne) Sutton; beloved grandfather of Hannah (Brandon) Smith, Jessica Wise, Johnathan Lewis, and Elizabeth Wise; loving brother of Wanda Wold Wichman, and the late Richard (Carol) Sutton.



Visitation will take place Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12 NOON to 2 p.m. in the Sunset Chapel, 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted, OH 44070, where funeral service will commence at 2 p.m. Interment immediately following at Sunset Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in William's name are suggested to First Baptist Church of Elyria, 11400 Lagrange Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. www.dostalbokas.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries