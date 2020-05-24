TOGETHER AGAIN William "Bill" Van Doros of Bath, Ohio, 95 passed away on May 22, 2020, after a short illness. Bill graduated from Central High School and attended the University of Akron. He retired from General Tire and Rubber Company as a Department Manager after 38 years of service. Honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, serving on the US Milwaukee and U.S. Atlanta in World War II, he received 4 bronze stars and served in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and served on the church board, belonged to the Order of Ahepa for 75 years, Men's Club, American Albanian Club. He had a passion for playing golf (60 years), bridge with his friends, and was a diehard fan of the New York Yankees except when they played the Cleveland Indians . Bill and Diana loved traveling the world and were blessed to have traveled to 74 countries. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Denis and Panagiota Van Doros; wife and soul mate, Diana (nee Verlaney) Van Doros; daughter, Annette Van Doros Adams, son-in-law, Mitchell Lucas; siblings, Nicholas (Lucille) Van Doros, Thomas Van Doros, George (Mary) Van Buren and Mary (Faust) D'Avello; sister-in-law, Cathy (Joseph) Sardone. Bill is survived by his children, Debra Lucas, Denis (Jeanne) Van Doros and Thomas Van Doros; son-in-law, Nicholas Adams; granddaughters, Jennifer (Wade) Gottschalk, Melissa (Frankie) Lohmier, Nicole Adams; great grandchildren, Camryn and Franklin Lohmier and Hailey Gottschalk; sisters-in law, Evelyn Wagner, Roseanne Phillips, and Penny Van Doros; God-daughter, Sophia (Manos) Christodoulakis in Greece; many nieces and nephews. His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren have always been the center of his life and have brought him much pride and joy! Private family services will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at Noon on TUESDAY, May 26 with Fr. Jerry Hall and Fr. Nicholas Manuel officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. The service will be live streamed to the Billow Funeral Home Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BillowFuneralHomes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Van Doros/Lucas Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to The Van Doros / Lucas Scholarship Fund C/O Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH. 44304. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Give a Hug from Home, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.