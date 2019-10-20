Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
300 Tallmadge Ave.
Akron , OH
William Vaughn Papp


1941 - 2019
William Vaughn Papp Obituary
William Vaughn Papp, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Akron General Medical Center. Known to his family and friends as Vaughn, he was born May 16, 1941 to John F. and Lillian (Reis) Papp in Akron, OH, and had been area resident his entire life. A stand out athlete at Akron South High School, then attending and graduating from Manchester High School, Vaughn loved sports and the thrill of coaching. As a young adult, he was a leader in North Akron's Boy Scout Troop and President of North Akron Baseball. Vaughn was employed by General Tire for 26 years, Summit County Building Department for three years and Jaite Packaging until his retirement at age 67. He was a proud member of the Union during his employment including an officer with the Chemical Workers Union. To know Vaughn was to know a man who gave generously to those in need. He truly was the person that would give the shirt off his back even if it meant he was going without. Vaughn will be missed by many, but never forgotten. Vaughn is survived by his children, Guy (Jolene) Papp, Craig (Dona) Papp and Melissa (Aaron) Vaughn; brother, Joseph (Maureen) Papp; grandchildren, Joshua (Rebecca) Papp, Colin (Stephanie) Papp, Zella Papp, Ciarra, Simon and Josie Vaughn. The family will receive friends Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron OH. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 Tallmadge Ave., Akron OH 44310. A reception will follow at the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
