, MD 1931 - 2020 William Vern Sharp died peacefully November 28, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida at the age of 89. He was a long- time resident of Silver Lake and accomplished vascular surgeon at Akron City Hospital/Summa. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Vern and Esther Sharp, and his brother Danford. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca; his brother, Robert; children: Doug Sharp (Pam), Kathy Ward (Dave), Lorrie Warren (Chip), Bob Sharp (Nikki), Lisa Reger, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. After graduating from Western Reserve Academy and The University of Rochester, Bill received his M.D from The Ohio State University. He touched many lives through his Akron Vascular Associates medical practice, serving as Chief of Surgery at Summa, and mentoring countless medical students at NEOUCOM, a legacy that continues. A pioneer in his field, Bill initiated many research projects and performed the first Kidney Transplant in the Akron Area. He went on to perform nearly 400 more. In addition to his prominence as a surgeon, Bill was an avid reader, cyclist, skier, and sailor. He has passed along his love of outdoors and active lifestyle to his children. He was the "fun" dad. Upon retirement in 1994, Bill and Becky set out on their sailing adventure across the ocean to Europe and eventually found their way back to Vero Beach, enjoying more land-based activities such as tennis and cycling. A Celebration of Life outing with the family will be held Summer 2021. Due to Bill's dedication to medical research, memorials may be made to The William and Rebecca Sharp Fund for Research and Education Endowment. Summa Health System 525 East Market St. Akron, OH 44309







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store