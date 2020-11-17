CUYAHOGA FALLS - William Warren Lohr, born in West Virginia, died November 14, 2020 at age 89. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Ann, who was the light of his life. In high school Bill was selected The Student Athlete of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference, was elected president of the State of West Virginia at Boy's Nation. Bill graduated Cum Laude from West Virginia University in 1953, where he lettered in football and track, having set University records in both sports. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force going on to work for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for 37 years, retiring as Corporate Tax Administrator. He is survived by his sister Shirley Grandy, daughter Meritt Lohr Sawyer; her husband Steve; and their children Ryan, Kendra, and Clary, his son Dirk, and his dog companion Annie. Cremation has taken place. There will be no public services. Remembrance may be sent to The Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
.