Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lakeview Lighthouse Church
1065 Kubler Trail,
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeview Lighthouse Church
1065 Kubler Trail
Akron, OH
View Map
William "Pops" W. McIntyre

William "Pops" W. McIntyre, 87, of Akron, passed away suddenly surrounded by his family on March 9, 2019.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1948-1951. He won the Far East Middleweight Championship Title in 1949.

Pops was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Pauline; sister, Violet; and brother,

Joseph.

He is survived by his children: Robert, Shirley (Ray), Brenda (Jim), Joyce, Linda, William (Linda), and Pattie

(David); siblings: Bertha, Lester, Michael, John, Harriet, Helen; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grand

children; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will take place on Friday March 15, 2019 at Lakeview Lighthouse Church 1065 Kubler Trail, Akron, OH 44312 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.. A funeral service will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment to follow at Hillside Memorial Park.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
