1/1
William Wiesenhahn
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Wiesenhahn, age 60, passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest on November 26, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1960 at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska to Tom and Jeannette. Bill lived in many places including, Falls Church, Virginia, Cincinnati, Ohio, New Brighton, Minnesota and Akron, Ohio. He worked at Jeter Systems and Dunlap Orchard and was a self-employed landscaper. Bill was a proud member of AA, where he gained many friendships and deepened his spirituality. He loved his landscape customers and enjoyed being the neighborhood guardian angel. He is survived by his parents; brother, Tom, Jr. of South Bend, Indiana; sisters, Kathy of Akron and Elizabeth (Steve) Speelman of Tallmadge; nephew, Daniel Speelman; nieces, Kathryn "Kes" and Melissa Speelman. Due to the health crisis, the family is planning a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you "pay it forward" in memory of Bill.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Bill will be missed by many. He was a hard worker and was very helpful to his neighbors. Our prayers are with your family.
Sharon Awalt
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved