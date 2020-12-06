William "Bill" Wiesenhahn, age 60, passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest on November 26, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1960 at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska to Tom and Jeannette. Bill lived in many places including, Falls Church, Virginia, Cincinnati, Ohio, New Brighton, Minnesota and Akron, Ohio. He worked at Jeter Systems and Dunlap Orchard and was a self-employed landscaper. Bill was a proud member of AA, where he gained many friendships and deepened his spirituality. He loved his landscape customers and enjoyed being the neighborhood guardian angel. He is survived by his parents; brother, Tom, Jr. of South Bend, Indiana; sisters, Kathy of Akron and Elizabeth (Steve) Speelman of Tallmadge; nephew, Daniel Speelman; nieces, Kathryn "Kes" and Melissa Speelman. Due to the health crisis, the family is planning a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you "pay it forward" in memory of Bill.