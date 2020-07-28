1/1
Willie A. Edgerson Jr.
1959 - 2020
Willie A. Edgerson, Jr., 61, was called to the "Upper Room" to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020. He was born February 17, 1959, to the late Willie A. Edgerson and Armanda Edgerson in Birmingham, AL and resided in Akron, OH since 1968. He dedicated over 20 years to North Company and was on the Board of Directors of EANDC. Willie was preceded in death by his father; grandmothers, Laura Crumpton and Alice Dixon. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Oneida; sons, Brandon and Tyler; daughters, Kandice and Ty'Anna; stepchildren, Mark Minter and Ta'Tiana Davis and mother, Armanda Edgerson; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Dominion Family Church, 90 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, where the family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until time of service. Bishop Marc L. Neal, Eulogizing, Rev. Rodney Golson, officiating. Condolences may be sent to 989 McKinley Ave., Akron, OH 44306.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dominion Family Church
JUL
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Dominion Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
3 entries
July 28, 2020
Ms Edgerson, Terence/Family, sending my heartfelt condolences to you during this difficult time. Willie, will be missed but always remembered. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Donald R. Peoples
July 27, 2020
To Oneida, Armanda & The Entire Edgerson Families: God Bless you all during your time of sorrow. Earth Has No Sorrow That Heaven Cannot Heal. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Deacon Willie Edgerson will be lovingly missed.
Jacqueline Hamilton Baxter
Family
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
