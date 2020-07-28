Willie A. Edgerson, Jr., 61, was called to the "Upper Room" to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020. He was born February 17, 1959, to the late Willie A. Edgerson and Armanda Edgerson in Birmingham, AL and resided in Akron, OH since 1968. He dedicated over 20 years to North Company and was on the Board of Directors of EANDC. Willie was preceded in death by his father; grandmothers, Laura Crumpton and Alice Dixon. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Oneida; sons, Brandon and Tyler; daughters, Kandice and Ty'Anna; stepchildren, Mark Minter and Ta'Tiana Davis and mother, Armanda Edgerson; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Dominion Family Church, 90 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, where the family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until time of service. Bishop Marc L. Neal, Eulogizing, Rev. Rodney Golson, officiating. Condolences may be sent to 989 McKinley Ave., Akron, OH 44306.