Willie Bush, Jr. Willie Bush, Jr., 63, passed away, October 6, 2020. A lifetime resident of the Akron, OH community and was a graduate of South High School, class of 1976. He was also a member of First Apostolic, serving diligently in the food pantry. Preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Emma Bush, Sr., he leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Mary Bush and Tracey Daniels and other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Bishop Samuel Hampton, eulogizing. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.