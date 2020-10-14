1/1
Willie Bush Jr.
Willie Bush, Jr. Willie Bush, Jr., 63, passed away, October 6, 2020. A lifetime resident of the Akron, OH community and was a graduate of South High School, class of 1976. He was also a member of First Apostolic, serving diligently in the food pantry. Preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Emma Bush, Sr., he leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Mary Bush and Tracey Daniels and other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Bishop Samuel Hampton, eulogizing. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
OCT
16
Service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
2 entries
October 13, 2020
Mary, you and your family have our deepest condolences in the passing of your brother. May God give you'll comfort, strength during this time.
Eddie and Pauletta Bowen
Classmate
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
