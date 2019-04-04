Willie Dean Henderson



Willie Dean Henderson was born in Bessemer, Alabama to the late James Franklin Woodruff, Sr. and Savannah Polk-Woodruff on November 15, 1926. On March 30, 2019, she departed this earthly life at the blessed age of 92.



Our beloved Willie Dean accepted Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the trustee and hospitality committees. She attended Oak Grove Baptist Church in Byron, Ga.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Savannah Woodruff Sr.; her husband, Sim Henderson Sr.; her daughter, Cynthia Henderson; son, Sim Henderson Jr.; grandsons, Reginald and Demetrius Henderson; her brothers, Gwen Woodruff and James Franklin Woodruff, Jr.



To cherish her memory she leaves two children; a daughter, Jacqueline Henderson-Pitts; a son, Michael L. Henderson; a sister, Doris Sanders; granddaughter, Symphony Allegra Henderson-Pitts: great-grandchildren, Demetrius L. Henderson Jr., Andrane Henderson and Rihanna Henderson. She also leaves to mourn her passing a host of family and dear friends to include beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.



Homegoing service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44320, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetey. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o of Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019