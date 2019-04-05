|
|
Willie Dean Henderson
On March 30, 2019, Willie Dean Henderson departed this earthly life at the blessed age of 92.
HOMEGOING SERVICE WILL BE HELD FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44320, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetey. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o of Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2019