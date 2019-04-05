Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
670 Vernon Odom Blvd
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
670 Vernon Odom Blvd
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Dean Henderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie Dean Henderson Obituary
Willie Dean Henderson

On March 30, 2019, Willie Dean Henderson departed this earthly life at the blessed age of 92.

HOMEGOING SERVICE WILL BE HELD FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44320, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetey. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o of Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now