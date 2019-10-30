|
Willie R. Eady went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife and caregiver, Susan (Smith) Eady; daughter, April Lynn (Smith) Dinkins; brother, Jerome (Lillie) Eady; sisters, Arletha Clark, Faye, Nora, Phyllis and Yvonne Williams and Mary Hawkins. He will be missed by special grandson, Amir (Michelle) Smith and special great granddaughters, Kennedy Smith, Caley and Carley Brooks; devoted friend and care giver, Jerry Smith and a host of other special grandchildren, special great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at The House of the Lord, 1650 Diagonal Rd. Akron, OH 44320. Celebration of the life will immediately follow. Condolences may be sent to 978 Valdes Ave., Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019