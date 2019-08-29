|
|
Willie "Frankie" Frank Hamilton Sadly, our family has lost a very special person in our lives. Willie "Frankie" Frank Hamilton earned his heavenly wings on August 22, 2019. Frankie was born on February 22, 1942, in Eastman, Georgia to the late Herbert L. Hamilton Sr. and Willie P. Hamilton (Barnes). He attended East High School where he excelled in football and track. He was married to his loving and caring wife, Shirley A. Hamilton (Mitchell) for 53 years. Frankie was employed as a machinist by Akron Standard Mold for many years. Frankie was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Herbert L. Hamilton Jr., Albert L. Hamilton Sr., Milton M. Hamilton Sr., Wilbur L. Hamilton Sr., Raymond D. Hamilton Sr.; sister, Annie P. Rigby; and special nephew, Herbert L. Hamilton III. He leaves to cherish his memory his beautiful wife, Shirley; sister, Lavonne Hamilton; loving children, Starlet A. Galloway, Narice C. Bass, Willie J. Hamilton, Crystal L. Perry, Dasha M. (Kenneth) Johnson; grandchildren, Danasha, Timeia, DaShawn, Kanasha, Kenneth, Kendrick, Michaela, Cherelle, Charmane, Charnelle, Chauna, Christian, Michael, John, Jevere; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A special thank you to Dr. Benson Bonyo, Summa ER, ICU, and the great staff of 3E (Hospice Care Center). All of your love and support was greatly appreciated. Thank you Aunty Linda Ivery for all of your prayers and blessings. Condolences can be sent to 432 Noble Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019