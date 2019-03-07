Resources More Obituaries for Willie Baxter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Willie J. Baxter

Willie J. Baxter, 70, went home to be with the Lord February 27, 2019 at Arbors Nursing Home in Fairlawn, Ohio after a short illness.



Willie was born in Akron, Ohio on October 14, 1948 to Mildred Baxter and Willie James Jemirson. He attended Akron Public Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1967.



Willie enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation and was honorably discharged after serving four years. Willie was the Minister of Music for a number of churches and was always willing to render his musical talents to various groups and churches throughout the Akron, area. Willie accepted his call into the Ministrty of the Gospel at Hills Temple First Born Church of the Living God and was currently a member of New Exodus Church under the leadership of Pastor Gregory Partridge, Sr. and was the Minister of Music until his health failed him.



Preceded in death by his father Willie James Jemirson; his mother, Mildred Franks; beloved grandparents, Samuel J.W. and Tessie McNeil; uncles, William Harrison and Joe Baxter; he is survived by daughter, Wanetta; two sons, Warren and William (affectionately called Boomer by his dad); Aunt/Mother, Essie Brookes; brothers, Riochard Gamble (Paulette), Rev. Larry Scott (Flora); special friend, Audrey Sims; grandchildren, niece, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.



Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11 A.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, Pastor Gregory Partridge, Sr. officiating. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 905 Thorndale Dr. #2, Akron, OH 44320. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019