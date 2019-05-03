Willie James Smith Sr.



Willie James Smith Sr., affectionately known as Gene, born August 6, 1943 transitioned from this life on Monday April 29th 2019 at home with his wife of 30 years by his side.



He was born in Bowdon Georgia to Willie B. Smith and Kathrine Bell-Smith. Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Kathrine Bell-Smith; father, Willie B. Smith; stepmother, Lillie E. Smith; brother, Curtis Smith; longtime friend and mentor, Reverend Thomas "Big Daddy" James; and granddaughter, Chase Stone Pullum.



He worked at Command Plastic for several years before retiring. He enjoyed friends, laughter and sitting out in the garage on Sunday mornings with the "old man crew". He enjoyed spoiling his grandkids and passing out ice cream sandwiches. Gene was well known and respected in the neighborhood. You never knew when you would hear that laugh of his or when he would burst out singing Yes Jesus Loves Me.



Father Gene could always be heard telling someone like it was. Although you may not have wanted to hear it, it was always done with love and admiration and he would never tell you anything wrong. He will never be forgotten and will be greatly missed by all that met him.



Gene is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Smith; sisters, Nancy Jones and Jeraldine (Duane) Brown; three daughters, Shamika (James) Pullum, Patricia Bates, Katherine (Marcus) Lowe; seven sons, Raymond (Teresa) Greene Jr., DaShawn Coleman, Michael (Evelyn) Williams, Willie Smith Jr., Timothy Smith, Darrel Smith, Derrick Smith; special granddaughter, Acacia Coleman; 31 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, Godchildren and friends.



Service is entrusted to Celebration of Life Memorial Services and will be held at: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1241 Grant St., Akron, Ohio 44309, Rev. Curtis A. Minter Sr., Senior Pastor. Family will receive friends at 1 p.m. and service to start at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019. The Repast will be at 662 Wolf Ledges immediately following the service. Minister Marcus Lowe Sr., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Ft, Wayne, Indiana, officiating, Rev. Raymond E. Greene Jr., St John AME Church, Struthers, Ohio, Eulogist. Well wishes can be sent to 455 W. Thornton St., Akron, Ohio 44307. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary