Mrs. Willie Mae Totten Mrs. Willie Mae Totten, gained her heavenly wings on August 8, 2019 at the blessed age of 88. She was born in Earle, AK and had been a resident of this community for many years. She was retired as a LPN and was a member of Unity Holiness Ministries Church Of God. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Gracie Brown; sisters, Nettie Thomas, Artie Jordan, Michelene White, Charlene Brown; and grandson, Justin Totten; she leaves to forever cherish her beloved memory, sons, Columbus Jr. of Kuwait and Mark (Robyn) Totten of Ft. Smith, Ark.; daughter, Grace (Russell) Van Liew of Akron; brother, Virgil (Anita) Brown of Akron, OH; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends., Homegoing Celebration will be held, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:340 a.m. at Unity Holiness Ministries Church Of God, 1019 Harpster Ave., Akron, OH 44313, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of service, Elder Clyde McDaniel officiating. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1065 Cook Hill Cir., Akron, OH 44312.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
