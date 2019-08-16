|
Mrs. Willie Mae Totten Mrs. Willie Mae Totten, gained her heavenly wings on August 8, 2019 at the blessed age of 88. Homegoing Celebration will be held, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:340 a.m. at Unity Holiness Ministries Church Of God, 1019 Harpster Ave., Akron, OH 44313, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of service, Elder Clyde McDaniel officiating. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1065 Cook Hill Cir., Akron, OH 44312.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2019