Willie Oden

Willie Oden Obituary
Willie "Alfred" Oden

Willie "Alfred" Oden, 82 , passed away, June 25, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Lee Oden, mother, May Theo "Cho" Willingham, son, Willie Alfred Oden, Jr., sister, Verenetta Portis and brother, Willie Herman Oden.

Willie was known as Alfred and loved by his wife, Sarah Adell Oden; daughters, Michelle R. Oden and Stephanie L. Oden; grandsons, Qwalon D. Oden and Jumacius L. Portis; granddaughters, NaFia Y.A. Rouser and I'Lyannah N. Oden; sisters, Mary Alice Watson and Ernestine Parnell; brothers, Thomas (Iris) Oden, Keith (June) Oden and Dwight (Sharon) Oden; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be Monday, June 24, 2019, at Christ Centered Church, 803 Wooster Rd. N, Barberton, OH 44203, visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor Kenneth W. Paramore, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 231 W. Crosier St., Akron, OH 44311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019
