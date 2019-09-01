|
Willie Pickett Willie Pickett, 80, of Akron, Ohio passed away on August 23, 2019 at his home, following a duration of illness. He was born on June 22, 1939 in New Castle, Alabama, the son of the late Willie Picket Sr. and Rosalie Pugh. On January 12, 1989, he married Gwendolyn Walker and together they shared 30 years of marriage. Willie is survived by his wife Gwen of 30 years. Willie has one daughter Deidre Pickett and three step children, Travis, Monica, and Aaron. Four grandchildren Bonnie and Daniel Pickett, LeMontre and Myleeah Smith. Sister Imogen and Jimmy Jones. Many great grandchildren. Willie will be missed and still loved by family and friends. "I hope there's great fishing up there love" Per the families request cremation has taken place and no services have been planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019