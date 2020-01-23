|
|
Bill Bailey, 84, of Green, passed away January 20, 2020. He was born May 24, 1935 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to the late Willis O. and Eva Bailey. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, David, and sisters, Linda Napier and Judy Hinkle. He is survived by his children, Brian, Michael, Susan Ott and Lisa Diturno, as well as their spouses; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Pat Pittman; as well as many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Interment immediately following at East Liberty Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020