Willis Brown Pope
1931 - 2020
Willis "Bill" Brown Pope passed away on December 3, 2020 at Greenfield Estates Alzheimer's Special Care Center. Bill was born on January 14, 1931 in Akron, OH to Brown and Virginia Pope. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corp in Alaska during the Korean Conflict, the Ohio National Guard and was retired from the Army Reserves. Bill loved God, Shirley, his family, the military and all children. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and was a "Stephen Minister". He loved to travel with his family, was an avid reader and loved to tell terrible jokes. He was preceded in death by his parents and children, Virginia Moran, Willis Pope Jr. and Laura McKinley. He is survived by wife, Shirley Pope; children, Steve Allen, Randy Allen and Deb Allen and grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ginny, Autumn and Erin. Bill will be remembered most for his strong faith in God and his very generous heart. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
