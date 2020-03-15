|
Willis Casper Francis Gaffey, age 85, gained his heavenly wings Thursday, March 5, 2020 departing peacefully in his sleep. He was welcomed by the King of Kings-Jesus Christ, and his wife, Pat, youngest daughter, Jennifer, and many relatives. His memory lives on in his 3 children, Anne, David and Cheryl along with 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandies, and with all those whose lives he touched with his jovial spirit. Willis had a tough start in life. Born in St. Mary's, PA, his mother died giving birth to Willis and his twin Wilma. Willis was adopted by the Gerber family and moved to Navarre, OH. At age 20 he was hit by a car and half his body was paralyzed. He recovered pretty well and regained much-except for his "alien" left hand that he would use to amuse the grandchildren. He married Pat, the sweetheart nurse, who loved him back to life and served him for 57 years of marriage until her surprise exit in 2015. Willis was "not a normal person, you know", which many can attest to! He was a man of many hats (the yellow one particularly.) He brought much joy to many in his last years at Kentridge Senior Living. His mission there was to uplift and comfort those who were hurting and ease their pain. He was light hearted, did not hold grudges, very giving, always with a joke or a kind word. He lived by the motto, "That's the way the mop flops". Way to go, Willis!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020