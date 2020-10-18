CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH -- Willis Lansing Hitchcock passed away peacefully at 96 years old on October 7, 2020 at the Western Reserve Masonic Community in Medina, Ohio. He was the son of Catherine Hitchcock Goering and Willis Hitchcock, born February 11, 1924. Willis was adored by his paternal grandparents. He was raised in Ilion and attended Ilion High School. Willis served his country as a Combat Veteran in the 6th Marine Division during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Following his dedicated service, he graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy New York. Bill had a successful career in engineering retiring from B.F. Goodrich Corporation. Willis was also a mason. He spent most of his adult life in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and later Medina, Ohio. Willis was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Marion Benedict Hitchcock; brothers, Douglas and Robert Hitchcock; and sisters, Jeanette Richway and Gertrude Tangora. He is survived by his loving daughter, Leslie; his brother, Gerald (Deb) Hitchcock; his sisters, Barbara Noffer and Elisabeth (Lawrence) DelGrego; sister-in-law, Irene Hitchcoc; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his dear friends from the Medina Country Club who were in every way his Ohio family. Over the 96 years, there are many memories of Bill. We will reflect fondly on: our family historian, the man who took forever to make a decision, for always bringing donuts, his dry sense of humor, his love of the Adirondacks and his fondness for golf and the friendships formed at the club. A graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 will be held At Armory Cemetery in Ilion, NY, where Willis will be laid to rest beside his wife Marion, under the care of Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to gather there to pay their respects. Donations in his memory may be made to the Adirondack Council: Preserving Water, Air and Wildlands, 103 Hand Ave. Suite 3 P.O. Box D-2 Elizabethtown, NY 12932. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com